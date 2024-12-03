Petrofac Extends Stay for DDW Offshore’s Skandi Emerald AHTS

Akastor's subsidiary DDW Offshore has secured a contract extension with Petrofac for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Emerald.

The contract extension is for six months, meaning the contract term has now been extended to July 14, 2025.

To remind, Petrofac already extended the contract for Skandi Emerald AHTS in January 2024, following the original one-year contract the companies signed in September 2022.

At the time, DDW Offshore said the AHTS vessel that would be put on the Northern Endeavour FPSO disconnection job offshore Australia.

Northern Endeavour FPSO is moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 550 kilometers northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea, and is not producing oil.

Petrofac officially took over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO on behalf of the Australian Government, following the decommissioning contract award in 2022.

The scope of the contract for Petrofac as the outsourced operator is to decommission and disconnect the FPSO from its subsea equipment, and temporarily suspend the wells.

Following this latest contract extension, the total contract backlog for DDW Offshore’s fleet of three vessels now stands at approximately $38 million.