Skandi Emerald AHTS Set for Petrofac’s Northern Endeavour FPSO Job

Akastor's subsidiary DDW Offshore has secured a contract extension with Petrofac for its AHTS vessel that will be put on the Northern Endeavour FPSO disconnection job offshore Australia.

The contract extension follows the original one-year contract Petrofac signed with DDW Offshore for the AHTS vessel Skandi Atlantic back in September 2022.

Petrofac has now awarded DDW Offshore a 9-month extension of the existing contract in Australia whereby Skandi Emerald will replace Skandi Atlantic in March 2024.

The contract will last until year-end 2024, DDW Offshore informed.

Skandi Emerald will continue to support the disconnection of the FPSO Northern Endeavour as well as assist towing and well isolation work on the Laminaria Corallina oil fields in the West Timor Sea.

After demobilization in March, Skandi Atlantic will undergo its special survey for class renewal in Singapore and is expected to be available for new contract by end of April 2024, according to DDW Offshore.

Northern Endeavour FPSO is currently moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 550 kilometers northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea, and is not producing oil.

Petrofac officially took over operatorship of the Northern Endeavour FPSO on behalf of the Australian Government, following the decommissioning contract award in 2022.

Th scope of the contract for Petrofac as the outsourced operator is to decommission and disconnect the FPSO from its subsea equipment, and temporarily suspend the wells.