Huisman Hooks Crane Supply Deal for Sea1 Offshore’s New Vessels

(Credit: Huisman)
(Credit: Huisman)

Crane specialist Huisman has secured a contract for the delivery of two 250 mt Knuckle Boom Cranes, which will be installed on the Sea1 Offshore’s new offshore energy support vessel.

The contract was signed with COSCO (Qidong) Offshore. The cranes will feature Huisman’s proprietary Active Heave Compensation system.

The system connects the crane’s electric setup to the vessel’s DC grid, enabling efficient interaction with the vessel’s electrical energy storage system. This integration significantly reduces the net energy consumption of offshore lifting operations.

“With the current surge in newbuilds in the OSV sector, we are witnessing growing demand for high-quality equipment with low energy consumption.

“Huisman’s Active Heave Compensation solutions address these requirements and include our patented technology for seamless interaction with the vessel’s Electrical Energy Storage System. We are pleased with the confidence both Sea1 Offshore and COSCO Qidong Offshore have shown in Huisman for the delivery of these cranes,” said Cees van Veluw, Product Director Cranes at Huisman.

