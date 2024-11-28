Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas Gets Turbine Order for 900MW Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has received a firm order for RWE’s 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind project in Germany.

The order includes 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and Vestas is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will also service the asset under a five-year service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases, phase A and phase B.

The first phase of the project, the 660 MW Nordseecluster A, was announced as a firm order in June 2024 and consists of 44 V236-15.0 MW turbines.

“We’re pleased to contribute to this landmark project for Europe’s offshore wind sector, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. Our gratitude goes to RWE for years of excellent collaboration, which has been essential in bringing this project to life.

“We look forward to the Nordseecluster’s successful delivery and to keep driving the transition toward a more sustainable future,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

“With the addition of Nordseecluster B to our portfolio of projects in execution, we're building offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 4.8 GW. Working closely with our supply chain partners is critical to the successful delivery of this ambitious programme and we're very much looking forward to working with Vestas on our German offshore project Nordseecluster,” added Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Offshore Wind.

The project site is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Wind turbine installation for the Nordseecluster B is expected to take place in 2028 with commercial operation planned to start at the beginning of 2029.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Aikido One platform loaded on a barge in Harvey, Louisiana (Credit: Business Wire)

Aikido One Floating Wind Platform Takes Final Shape
(Credit: Ventus Energy)

Ventus Energy Enters US Offshore Wind Market

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Proserv and Verlume Team Up for Subsea Power Efficiency Boost

Proserv and Verlume Team Up fo

ExxonMobil Consultant Under Investigation for Hack-and-Leak of Environmentalist Emails

ExxonMobil Consultant Under In

PXGEO to Keep Sea1 Offshore’s Subsea Construction Vessel on Duty

PXGEO to Keep Sea1 Offshore’s

Seatrium Dives Deeper into Cyber-Physical Modeling of FPSOs

Seatrium Dives Deeper into Cyb

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine