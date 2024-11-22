Iberdrola Invests in Offshore Wind Coatings Start-Up

Iberdrola, through its start-up program Perseo, has invested in the start-up Revestimientos Técnicos Sostenibles (RTS) to promote its innovative solutions related to manufacturing insulation and anti-corrosion coatings, which have a direct use on offshore wind structures.

The investment comes after the utility has spent more than three years collaborating with RTS in the development of solutions based on cork, hollow ceramic microspheres and aerogel, a technological breakthrough to protect wind structures and the transformation rooms of offshore substations.

Iberdrola aims to include this material in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms, as it improves quality and brings with it significant savings, the company said.

RTS is an Andalusian company founded in 2015, and is currently in the process of developing and approving products applicable to Iberdrola's offshore wind and Smart Clima businesses.

The firm based in Utrera, Seville joins the Perseo portfolio, Iberdrola's start-up program, which has invested over $210 million (€200 million) in companies since its creation in 2008 that develop innovative technologies and business models, focusing on those that improve the sustainability of the energy industry through greater electrification and decarbonization of the economy.

The program focuses on technological collaboration with start-ups and emerging companies around the world, as well as on launching new innovative businesses in the power industry.