New Alliance Targets CTV Deliveries for Japanese Offshore Market

Strategic Marine, Mirai Ships, and Ragnar Energy Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for exclusive newbuild collaborations, aiming to deliver vessels tailored for Japanese offshore markets.

The MoU sets out the terms for exclusive collaboration on the design and construction of Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs), a predominant asset utilized during the operational and maintenance phase of offshore wind farm operations, together with supporting role during the construction phases of the offshore wind farm.

These vessels are intended to serve Japan’s growing offshore energy market, leveraging local construction expertise and cutting-edge engineering solutions.

The collaboration aims to deliver vessels tailored to Japanese offshore market demands while maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The signing also signifies a unified approach towards net-zero goals established globally and supports Japan in their track towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.