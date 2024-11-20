Vard Secures Five Vessels Order for Oil and Gas Sector

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed a contract for the design and construction of five Walk-to-work vessels with an international customer, which will be put to service for offshore oil and gas platforms.

The vessels are of VARD 3 32 design, a design developed by VARD in close collaboration with the unnamed customer.

The five Walk-to-work vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector.

The vessels will be equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and a comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.

The length of the vessels is approximately 88 meters with a beam of about 19.8 meters. They will be able to accommodate 190 people each.

All five vessels will be built, outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first four vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2027, and the final unit early in 2028.

“The contract shows Vard’s strength in developing tailor-made solutions, partnering with customers to explore and design new advanced vessels and solutions.

“The vessels are highly versatile platforms for offshore support operations focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. The design is prepared for extensive use of electric power in the future, providing a sustainable option,” said Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO in Vard Group.