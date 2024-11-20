Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vard Secures Five Vessels Order for Oil and Gas Sector

(Credit: Vard)
(Credit: Vard)

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed a contract for the design and construction of five Walk-to-work vessels with an international customer, which will be put to service for offshore oil and gas platforms.

The vessels are of VARD 3 32 design, a design developed by VARD in close collaboration with the unnamed customer.

The five Walk-to-work vessels will provide maintenance, supply, and operational services to offshore platforms in the oil and gas sector.

The vessels will be equipped with a diesel/electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system, a 3D motion compensated gangway system as well as a 3D motion compensated crane, and a comprehensive accommodation providing high comfort and excellent working conditions for the crew and technicians on board.

The length of the vessels is approximately 88 meters with a beam of about 19.8 meters. They will be able to accommodate 190 people each.

All five vessels will be built, outfitted, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first four vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2027, and the final unit early in 2028.

“The contract shows Vard’s strength in developing tailor-made solutions, partnering with customers to explore and design new advanced vessels and solutions.

“The vessels are highly versatile platforms for offshore support operations focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. The design is prepared for extensive use of electric power in the future, providing a sustainable option,” said Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO in Vard Group.

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Walk to Work Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

OTEC Power Module concept (Credit: Global OTEC)

Global OTEC Presents OTEC Power Module for Remote Offshore...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Bags Six Vessels Construction Order,...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Block Offshore Suriname

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Bloc

Vard Secures Five Vessels Order for Oil and Gas Sector

Vard Secures Five Vessels Orde

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote Monitoring System

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick Connector for Heavy Lift Cranes

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine