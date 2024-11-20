Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Hooks 3D Streamer Contract Offshore India

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic company TGS has secured a 3D streamer contract for Oil and Gas Natural Corporation (ONGC) in the Mahanadi basin on the East Coast of India.

The Ramform Sovereign vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in January 2025 and the contract has a duration of approximately six months.

India is a hotspot for streamer seismic and ocean bottom node work and the contract award strengthens TGS’ position in the area.

"We are very pleased to secure this contract with ONGC, which provides visibility for the Ramform Sovereign for the first half 2025.

We look forward to supporting them with high-quality seismic data using our Ramform acquisition platform and GeoStreamer technology. The contract represents another key milestone in our ongoing efforts to lead the way in acquiring and delivering high-quality data globally,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Seismic 3D Survey Offshore Survey

