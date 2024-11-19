Ventus Energy Enters US Offshore Wind Market

U.K.-based high voltage (HV) engineering specialist Ventus Energy has launched its U.S. entity with two East Coast locations to further support the rapidly growing offshore wind industry in the United States.

Operating as Ventus Energy Incorporated, the primary office is located in Brooklyn, New York, within the Industry City complex, placing it close to key clients and overlooks the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, a strategic site for upcoming projects.

A second base in Virginia positions the organization to aid offshore wind developments up and down the East Coast.

The expansion aligns with the organization’s commitment to advancing a sustainable energy landscape.

Ventus Energy specializes in a range of high voltage services including testing and termination, fault and emergency, operations and maintenance, electrical safety management and coordination, as well as onshore and subsea cable repair.

The U.S. division will be led by an experienced team, with the company’s U.K. senior leadership team taking on key roles.

Managing director Lee Glendening and financial director Les Nutter will serve as president and vice president, respectively.

Klaus Duttine of Ventus Energy’s parent company, Topp Holdings, will also join the U.S. entity in a vice president role.

“This expansion marks an exciting chapter for Ventus Energy. With our UK division growing significantly and high-profile projects emerging on the East Coast of America, establishing a permanent presence felt like the natural next step to better support our clients.

“Our new offices in Brooklyn and Virginia enable us to meet the increasing demand for offshore wind services in this region and this milestone reflects our commitment to helping achieve global renewable energy goals,” said Glendening.