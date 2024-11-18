Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hybrid-Ready CTV for the Polish Offshore Wind Sector

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine has delivered a a StratCat 27 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) to ORLEN to operate in Poland’s growing offshore wind sector.

The vessel is designed specifically for offshore wind farm operations. It is scheduled to begin operations in the North Sea before transitioning to the Polish exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea.

The StratCat 27 is equipped with advanced technologies to meet the demanding conditions of offshore wind farms. The vessel meets Tier III emission requirements and is hybrid-ready, allowing for future adaptation to alternative energy sources.

Its reinforced hull plating makes it capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the Baltic Sea, ensuring safe and reliable transport of technicians and supplies over long distances.

The vessel is able to accommodate up to 9 crew members and 24 passengers, ensuring optimal comfort and safety during technician transfers.

“We are delighted to have successfully delivered the StratCat 27 to ORLEN. The StratCat 27 is built with future in mind, offering hybrid readiness, emission compliance, and the ability to operate in harsh sea conditions. We are proud of our collaboration and look forward to supporting their continued success in the offshore wind market,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CTV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DNV)

DNV, Seatrium Team for Innovation in Marine and Offshore
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Vaisala Expands Offshore Wind Offering with New...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Euro Oil Giants Rethink Renewable Balance

Euro Oil Giants Rethink Renewa

Global Offshore Wind Stumbles to the End of '24

Global Offshore Wind Stumbles

Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for Its First US Wave Energy Project

Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for

DNV, Seatrium Team for Innovation in Marine and Offshore

DNV, Seatrium Team for Innovat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine