Well-Safe Solutions Secures $25M Well Decom Contracts in North Sea

Offshore well plug and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions has secured two new contracts totaling $25 million for well decommissioning work in the North Sea, using the Well-Safe Protector jack-up and Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible.

The scopes comprise of well decommissioning activity in the UK Continental Shelf for approximately 170 days of firm work for Spirit Energy and an additional global operator.

Both contracts include options for a further combined duration of up to 140 days in 2025 and 2026 - worth up to $25 million in addition to the firm $25 million backlog.

Spirit Energy have selected the Well-Safe Protector to decommission five wells on the York platform, located in Block 47/03a of the Southern North Sea, over 97 days.

The company’s decision to award this scope to Well-Safe Solutions follows a successful campaign for both companies earlier in the year.

The Well-Safe Defender previously decommissioned 15 subsea wells in the Trees, Chestnut and Appleton fields in just 11 months with 99.2% rig uptime, concluding work in March 2024.

The firm scope is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and will be performed in conjunction with the Well-Safe Protector’s current contract, with the two optional subsea wells to be decommissioned in direct continuation or deferred until a later date.

The optional wells are projected to take around 50 days.

“With York having reached the end of its economic life in the summer this year, Spirit Energy has partnered effectively with Well-Safe Solutions to ensure swift and responsible decommissioning of the asset.

“This builds on the success of our previous collaborations on the Chestnut, Trees and Appleton fields. Together, we look forward to continue setting the standard for efficient, responsible decommissioning of assets at the end of their productive lives,” said Nicky Riley, Spirit Energy’s Head of Wells.

In a separate agreement, the Well-Safe Defender will carry out a well decommissioning campaign on at least two subsea wells in the North Sea for a second unnamed client, beginning in March 2025 and lasting for 75 days, in direct continuation with the rig’s current contract.

This contract contains two optional subsea wells which may be added in direct continuation with the firm scope in 2025, plus a further three subsea wells to be executed during 2026.