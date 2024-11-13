Santos Hires McDermott for Harriet Alpha Decom Work Off Australia

McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, removal and disposal (EPRD) contract by Santos for the decommissioning of the Harriet Alpha platform and associated infrastructure, located offshore Western Australia.

The contract, valued between $50 million and $250 million, follows the successful execution of the Campbell decommissioning project for Santos in Australia.

Part of the Harriet Joint Venture (HJV) assets, the Harriet Alpha platform is one of the largest facilities slated for decommissioning.

McDermott will provide EPRD services, including engineering, procurement and fabrication of specialized equipment, as well as the removal and transportation of the platform structure to an onshore facility for dismantling and disposal.

The contract scope also includes the removal, transportation and disposal of a flare tower, exploration well and subsea development system comprising of two subsea template wells.

"This is our largest decommissioning project to date, reflecting our continued commitment to delivering bespoke solutions for the timely, safe, and environmentally responsible removal of infrastructure at the end of its operational life cycle.

“McDermott's growing decommissioning portfolio in Australia also underscores the commitment we share to continue supporting circularity efforts in a lower carbon economy,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities.

Liberty Industrial was engaged by Santos to undertake a deconstruction and disposal study of the Harriet Alpha platform in 2023.

The Harriet Alpha platform was put into use in 1986 and has halted production in 2013. Since the fourth quarter of 2014, the site has remained as an unmanned facility.

Liberty Industrial's involvement in the study produced for Santos involved the evaluation of potential sites in Australia for the Harriet Alpha platform’s deconstruction and disposal, and developing a plan for its transportation and dismantling along with the schedule and costs for the project.