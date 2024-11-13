Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EnerMech Lands Services Contract with North Sea Oil and Gas Operator

(Credit: EnerMech)
(Credit: EnerMech)

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has won a multi-million-dollar contract to become the preferred provider of Flexible Hose Assembly (FHA) and Small Bore Tubing (SMT) management services for a major E&P organization’s UK assets. 

The minimum five-year agreement focuses on the management, maintenance, and inspection of FHA and SBT systems, ensuring asset integrity, production up-time and operational efficiency.

EnerMech's services include monitoring the condition of hoses and small bore tubing in accordance with stringent safety and operational standards. 

As the integrated technical specialist, EnerMech will optimise the overall performance of FHA and SBT services, including the management of all necessary repairs and replacements.

“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to consistently delivering high-quality services to ensure asset safety and performance. This new contract as the preferred provider across all the operator’s offshore UK installations demonstrates the trust they continue to place in our expertise, leading to successful and reliable outcomes,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

