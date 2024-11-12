DeepOcean and EXCEED Team Up for Vessel-Based P&A Services Offer

Ocean services provider DeepOcean and well management and reservoir specialist EXCEED have entered into a collaboration agreement to supply vessel-based well plug and abandonment (P&A) services to the global decommissioning market.

The two companies combine DeepOcean’s subsea engineering competence and extensive fleet of WROVs and supporting subsea vessels with EXCEEDS’s specialist well decommissioning expertise to offer operator a single contract, turnkey P&A service for decommissioning projects.

The offering includes equipment, planning, execution and close-out, leaving a full audit trail to ensure optimum repurpose and re-use of retrieved assets.

The partnership has recently-completed a multi-well, vessel-based P&A campaign on behalf of Serica Energy. This campaign resulted in significant time and cost-savings, partners said, as well as reduced CO2 emissions compared with rig-based P&A activity.

“Our joint competence, technology and assets allow this partnership to deliver safe and efficient offshore operations to clients both here in the North Sea and further afield. We look forward to cooperating with our clients to develop multi-well campaigns that will deliver significant cost and time savings,” says Robin Mawhinney, managing director of DeepOcean’s UK operation

“By pairing DeepOcean’s subsea engineering competence and diverse global fleet of vessel with EXCEED’S specialist range of well decommissioning expertise, we can offer the international decommissioning sector a world-class vessel-based well P&A service. Forged in the North Sea, we look forward to continuing this relationship by commencing another multi-client, multi-well campaign later this year,” added John Anderson, commercial director at EXCEED.