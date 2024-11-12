Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dutch Court Dismisses Climate Ruling Against Shell

© Askar - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock
© Askar - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

A Dutch court on Tuesday accepted Shell's appeal against a landmark climate ruling, dismissing the order for the oil and gas company to sharply reduce emissions.

The original 2021 ruling ordered Shell to cut its absolute carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, including those caused by the use of its products.

The appeals court in The Hague dismissed the ruling, although it said Shell has a responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect people from global warming.

It said Shell was already on its way to meet required targets for its own emissions, and it was unclear if demands to also reduce emissions caused by the use of its products would help the fight against climate change.

"Even though Shell bears a special responsibility as large oil and gas company, that does not mean we can apply a general reduction goal of 45%," presiding judge Carla Joustra said.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan welcomed the decision, saying Shell believed it was "the right one for the global energy transition, the Netherlands and our company".

Shell shares traded down 0.2% in Amsterdam early on Tuesday, broadly in line with the wider index.

The ruling coincides with the COP29 U.N. climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where building on a decision at last year's talks to transition away from fossil fuels is set to be debated.

Climate activist group Friends of the Earth Netherlands, which brought the case in 2019, said it would continue its fight against large polluters.

"This hurts," the group's director Donald Pols said. "At the same time, this case has shown that large polluters are not above the law."

Friends of the Earth did not say whether it would launch a further appeal at the Netherlands' Supreme Court.


(Reuters - Reporting by Bart Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg; additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

Industry News Activity Europe Decarbonization Climate Change Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Location map showing the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira and Sleipner OBN data coverage (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS and Aquila Holdings Deliver Utsira OBN...
(Credit: Maersk Supply Service)

DOF Group Completes Acquisition of Maersk Supply Service

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

SLB to Simplify Complex Wells Drilling with Stream Telemetry Service

SLB to Simplify Complex Wells

Norway Agrees Terms with Private Firms for $1.6B Gas Export Network Takeover

Norway Agrees Terms with Priva

Mooreast Reels In $6.7M Multi-Buoy Mooring Upgrade Work Off Thailand

Mooreast Reels In $6.7M Multi-

DOF Lands IMR Vessel and Subsea Services Contract in Asia Pacific

DOF Lands IMR Vessel and Subse

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine