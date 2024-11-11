Strategic Marine Bags Six Vessels Construction Order, Lines Up Six More

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a significant contract with Mainprize Offshore for the construction of six Supa Swath vessels, with an option for an additional six vessels.

The Supa Swath vessels are designed to meet support a wide range of maritime activities, including transportation, offshore support, and research.

The first of the six Supa Swath vessels is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

With the firm six vessel order, Mainprize Offshore would have effectively increase their fleet size to 17 strong by end 2026, with further potential to extend this figure to 21 by end 2028, placing the company in a prime position to support the growing O&M requirements in the European region.

“We are thrilled to sign these contracts with Strategic Marine, which aligns with our vision of advancing maritime technology and expanding our operational capabilities with a reliable ship building partner. The Supa Swath vessels represent a significant investment in the future of our fleet, offering superior performance and versatility,” said Bob Mainprize, Managing Director of Mainprize Offshore, expressed his enthusiasm, stating

“This contract underscores the strong partnership between our companies. We are confident that the Supa Swath vessels will greatly enhance Mainprize Offshore’s fleet and contribute to their continued success in the offshore renewables industry,” added Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.