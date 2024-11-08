Entrion Wind Secures US Patent for Deepwater Monopile Tech

Entrion Wind has secured a U.S. patent for its Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile, which extends the range of traditional offshore wind monopile technology up to 100 meters water depths.

Entrion Wind’s FRP monopile design integrates proven technologies with the company’s proprietary Top Mooring Assembly (TMA) system.

The TMA is said to improve the stability of the monopile by increasing stiffness without impacting installation or operational efficiency.

Entrion Wind continues to test the viability of the FRP monopile with comprehensive feasibility studies and demonstration projects, which enable companies to test the FRP Monopile technology first-hand in the field, as either a full deployment or retrofitted design.

Companies can assess whether the FRP monopile concept works for a specific site, estimate impacts on LCOE from CapEx and OpEx, and evaluate project risks and opportunities.

The commercial rollout of the FRP monopile is planned for 2027, according to Entrion Wind.

“This patent is a major achievement for Entrion Wind. Our FRP monopile is designed to deliver exceptional performance in water depths that were previously inaccessible to monopile technology. This innovation will help drive down costs and enable the growth of offshore wind energy in deeper waters,” said Li Lee, VP and Co-Founder of Entrion Wind.