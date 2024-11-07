Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Angola Outlines Plans for Multi-Year Oil and Gas License Rounds from 2026

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Angola intends to replicate its maiden multi-year licensing round for oil and gas acreage from 2026, a senior government energy official said on Thursday, as the country looks to boost production and investment.

The first multi-year auction for 50 onshore and offshore blocks was for 2019-2025, as Angola strives to arrest a steep decline in crude oil production from mature oilfields.

"We have already started to work on a plan for after 2025 and are currently executing our exploration strategy which is the evaluation of different sedimentary basins of the country," Alcides Andrade, a board member at Angola's National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) said.

"It is an aggressive approach we believe we need to have," he said, adding it was unclear at this stage how many blocks in total would be up for grabs.

Production in Africa's second largest crude oil producer after Nigeria has stabilised at just over 1.1 million barrels a day (bpd) after reaching a peak of around 2 million bpd in 2008.

Andrade, speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town, said during the first four licensing rounds in the multi-year strategy, 35 concessions have been awarded thus far.

"The plan is by the end of this year to be close to 41 concessions and then next year to 50," he said.

ANPG estimates more than $60 billion of new investment will flow over the next five years in currently producing concessions, besides "tens of billions" more from new license holders in the future, Andrade said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell RoelfEditing by Ros Russell)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Noble Venturer drillship (Credit: Trident Energy)

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Field’s Infill Well Onstream...
(Credit: BW Energy)

BW Energy Signs Production Sharing Contracts for Two...

World Energy Jobs

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Key Strategies to Strengthen Maritime Cyber Security

Key Strategies to Strengthen M

Angola Outlines Plans for Multi-Year Oil and Gas License Rounds from 2026

Angola Outlines Plans for Mult

Beating the Heat: R.W. Fernstrum & Company Turns 75

Beating the Heat: R.W. Fernstr

Vårgrønn Enters German Offshore Wind Market with Baltic 2 Acquisition

Vårgrønn Enters German Offshor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine