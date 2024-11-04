Did You Know? AI-Enhanced Botnets Become Ever Evasive

Botnets are networks of hijacked computer devices used to carry out various scams and cyber attacks, under control of a single attacking party.

According to Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) cyber security threats report, the volume of botnet activity increased substantially in maritime sector in the first half of 2024, with new botnets leveraging more advanced evasion techniques.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced botnets began to surface, showcasing more sophisticated automation capabilities.

According to Marlink, the period saw a sharp increase in Mirai botnet activity, pointing to the rising importance of IoT security, as this botnet has historically targeted IoT devices.

Also, a decline in traditional botnets has been redorded, with the disappearance of Prometei, SystemBC, and Torpig.Mebroot, suggesting improved mitigation efforts, possible takedowns, or shifts in attacker focus away from these older botnets.

Overall, the data reflects a dynamic botnet landscape where certain botnets decline while others, like Mirai, gain prominence.

To learn more on how to protect your business against botnet and various other cyber security attacks, as well as about the new rules the U.S. Coast Guard plans to introduce soon, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion, taking place in New Orleans on November 13, 2024. Featured speakers include: