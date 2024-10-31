KOTUG Gets BP’s Call for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Gas Project

Dutch company KOTUG International has secured a contract from BP to provide marine services to the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

KOTUG International and its local Senegalese partner Maritalia have been awarded a long-term fixed-term contract, with extension options, to provide marine services to one of Africa’s deepest subsea development.

KOTUG will deploy four RAstar 32m azimuthing stern drive (ASD), IMO Tier-III compliant tugboats to support the offshore Hub Terminal, FLNG and FPSO operations, while Maritalia will fulfill local content requirements.

“We are honoured to be selected for this prestigious project and to partner with Maritalia S.A. to provide essential marine services for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project. This supports our extensive track record of operating for FLNG projects and we are proud to add another FLNG project to our existing portfolio,” said Ard-Jan Kooren, President and CEO of KOTUG:

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, a key component of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 LNG development, arrived at its final location offshore Mauritania and Senegal in June 2024.

The FPSO is expected to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. It will remove water, condensate and impurities from the gas before transferring it via pipeline to the Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel Gimi at the Hub Terminal approximately 10 kilometers offshore.

At the FLNG vessel, the gas will be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored before being transferred to LNG carriers for export, while some is allocated to help meet growing demand in the two host countries.