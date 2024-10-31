Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Signs Production Sharing Contracts for Two Exploration Blocks Off Gabon

(Credit: BW Energy)
(Credit: BW Energy)

Oil and gas company BW Energy has signed production sharing contracts (PSCs) for the exploration blocks Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin offshore Gabon, in partnership with Panoro Energy and VAALCO Energy.

The blocks, formerly named G12-13 and H12-13, are adjacent to BW Energy’s Dussafu Marin licence offshore southern Gabon, covering a combined area of 4,918 km2.

BW Energy holds 37.5% working interest and is the operator of the blocks, with partners Panoro Energy and VAALCO Energy holding 25% and 37.5% stakes, respectively.   

The PSCs have an eight-year exploration period with option to extend for two additional years.

The partners have committed to drilling one well on Niosi Marin during the exploration period and intend to carry out a 3D seismic acquisition campaign.

BW Energy and Panoro Energy are also joint venture partners in the Dussafu PSC, while VAALCO Energy is the operator of the adjacent Etame PSC.

Both Dussafu and Etame Marin continue to be successfully explored and developed by the respective partners with an estimated combined volume over 300 million barrels discovered to date, multiple fields put into production and extensive processing and export infrastructure installed.

“Most of the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin acreage is within tie-back distance to existing infrastructure, enabling fast-track, low-cost development of future discoveries. We have proven our ability to create significant value in the Dussafu licence, where we are close to completing the first phase of Hibiscus / Ruche to bring production to nameplate capacity of 40,000 barrels per day.

“These licence awards further underpin BW Energy’s commitment to Gabon and clear ambition of growing production and cash flow generation,” said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.

“Blocks Niosi and Guduma are a logical and contiguous extension of our footprint in a core area where we will be able to leverage our expertise to mature and high grade the exploration potential on the blocks in the coming years,” added John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

SW Tasman (Credit: hearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lands Second OBN Survey for TotalEnergies Off...
Coral Sul FLNG (Credit: Technip Energies)

French Firm Secures Service Contract for Coral Sul FLNG...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Did You Know? Medium and Low Cyber Security Alerts Mark Rise

Did You Know? Medium and Low C

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Vessel Gets ABS’ Sustainability Certification

McDermott's DLV2000 Pipelay Ve

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Field’s Infill Well Onstream in Equatorial Guinea

Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Fi

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake Solution Transforms Wind Turbine Maintenance

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake So

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine