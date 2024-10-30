Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seaway7 Secures Inter-Array Cabling Job at Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Seaway7)
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has secured a substantial contract from Ørsted for the transport and installation of the inter-array cables of the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

Seaway7's scope of work covers the transportation and installation (T&I) of 192 66kV inter-array cables, measuring approximately 500 kilometres in length.

The offshore activities are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Although the exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million.

"With this award we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Ørsted. The Hornsea 3 project represents our seventh offshore wind project together, including the inter-array cables on the two previous phases of the Hornsea Wind Zone, Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2. The award adds to our backlog and leading position in the UK, Europe's largest offshore wind market,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway7.

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, and is targeted for completion in 2027. With its 2.9 GW capacity, this wind farm will become the largest individual offshore wind farm to date and will bring the total capacity of the Hornsea offshore wind zone to 5.4 GW.

