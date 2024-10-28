Patriot Offshore Awarded 10-year CTV Contract for Empire Wind

Patriot Offshore Maritime Services NY, a subsidiary of Lake Success, N.Y. based Liberty Green Logistics, announced it has been awarded a 10-year contract to provide crew transfer vessel (CTV) services for Empire Offshore Wind LLC.

Patriot Offshore's new CTV will service Equinor’s New York offshore wind farm during the construction and O&M phases of the project. The Jones Act qualified CTV will be constructed in a U.S. shipyard and will commence operations in 2026.

The 29.5-meter newbuild CTV will be Patriot Offshore's second, following the 27.1-meter Patriot Leader, which was delivered from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation and entered service earlier this year. The purpose-built Patriot Leader will be providing transportation services to several offshore wind farms along the U.S. East Coast over the coming years.

Michael Landry, CEO of Patriot Offshore Maritime Services, said, “The investment platform and vessel operation services the Liberty group provides, enable Patriot the ability to construct multiple vessels and provide expanded logistics services to developers, tier 1 installation contractors, and other wind farm suppliers. We are thrilled to support Empire Wind as a local company on this important project and look forward to our long-term contract with Equinor.”

In 2021 the Liberty group announced the establishment of a renewable energy division with an initial focus on providing logistics and supply chain services to U.S. offshore wind farms through a consortium approach with experienced entities. Today, Liberty Green continues to develop supply chain solutions with its consortium partners across a range of services from vessels and supply chain logistics to ports and terminals.

Josh Shapiro, CEO of Liberty Green, said, “I am pleased to see the market embracing Liberty and Patriot as trusted brands in the U.S. flag space where we remain committed to continuing strategic investments and providing top class supply chain services to customers who place their trust in us.”