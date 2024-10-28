Petrobras Hires Baker Hughes to Supply Flexible Pipe Systems for Brazil Oil Fields

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has signed ‘significant’ contracts with Petrobras to provide flexible pipe systems that will be deployed across several oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

Baker Hughes will provide 77 km of flexible pipe systems, including includes risers and flowlines for hydrocarbon production and associated gas and water injection with support for equipment storage, maintenance and installation, for Petrobras’ Búzios, Libra, Berbigão, Sururu and Sépia fields.

The delivery for the multi-year project is scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

These systems will also address the critical issue of stress-induced corrosion cracking from CO2 (SCC-CO2), which can affect flexible pipes in pre-salt fields with high concentrations of the gas.

Baker Hughes’ flexible pipes have proven effective at mitigating this issue, which can arise as gas is reinjected into wells to reduce flaring and enhance oil recovery.

“Brazil’s Santos Basin contains incredible potential to help power Latin America into the future. Operating in deep waters with high CO2 concentrations presents unique challenges. Baker Hughes’ combination of industry-leading subsea technology and engineering, expertise in offshore operations, and extensive experience in the region will assist Petrobras to unlock and develop this potential, delivering these vital resources safely and efficiently,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.