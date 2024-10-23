Dutch Firms Team Up for Offshore Wind in APAC Region

Engineering firm TWD and IX Renewables, a consultancy company specializing in EPCI management, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their presence in the offshore wind sector in the APAC region.

Under the agreement, IX Renewables will focus on the management of offshore wind developments, including EPCI, while TWD will deliver engineering services such as method engineering and equipment design.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the quality of services for their clients, ensuring efficient project execution from concept to completion.

“We are excited to partner with IX Renewables in a region with bold ambitions for offshore wind. By leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that will not only boost efficiency but also enhance the overall feasibility of these projects,” said Thijs Roethof, Business Developer in the APAC region at TWD.

“We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with TWD through this MoU, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing offshore wind energy solutions. By combining IX Renewables’ expertise with TWD’s innovative approach, we’re set to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the Asian Pacific,” added Eric Kamphues, Founder and CEO of IX Renewables.