Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dutch Firms Team Up for Offshore Wind in APAC Region

(Credit: IX Renewables)
(Credit: IX Renewables)

Engineering firm TWD and IX Renewables, a consultancy company specializing in EPCI management, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their presence in the offshore wind sector in the APAC region.

Under the agreement, IX Renewables will focus on the management of offshore wind developments, including EPCI, while TWD will deliver engineering services such as method engineering and equipment design.

The collaboration is expected to enhance the quality of services for their clients, ensuring efficient project execution from concept to completion.

“We are excited to partner with IX Renewables in a region with bold ambitions for offshore wind. By leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that will not only boost efficiency but also enhance the overall feasibility of these projects,” said Thijs Roethof, Business Developer in the APAC region at TWD.

“We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with TWD through this MoU, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing offshore wind energy solutions. By combining IX Renewables’ expertise with TWD’s innovative approach, we’re set to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the Asian Pacific,” added Eric Kamphues, Founder and CEO of IX Renewables.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mainstream Renewable Power)

South Korea’s 1.1GW Floating Wind Farm Gets Grid...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Collect Metocean Data for Ørsted’s Offshore Wind...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

Iberdrola and Masdar Install A

Current News

Portuguese Engineering Firm Launches Offshore Wind Branch

Portuguese Engineering Firm La

Dutch Firms Team Up for Offshore Wind in APAC Region

Dutch Firms Team Up for Offsho

Equinor Starts Damage Control Ops Following Sleipner B Outage

Equinor Starts Damage Control

Oil Firm Hires DOF Group’s PSV for Work Offshore Australia

Oil Firm Hires DOF Group’s PSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine