French Firm Secures Service Contract for Coral Sul FLNG Off Mozambique

GTT, the technology expert in membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, has signed a service contract with Coral FLNG for Eni-operated Coral Sul FLNG unit.

Under the agreement, GTT will provide technical support services to ensure the efficient operation and maintenance of the LNG storage tanks on board of the Coral Sul FLNG.

These services include on-site and remote technical assistance, on-site testing, inspection, emergency assistance, engineering services and specialized training programs.

The main objective of GTT's support is to ensure the continued operation of the FLNG while maintaining the appropriate level of safety throughout the project life cycle.

Eni is the delegated operator of the Coral Sul FLNG project on behalf of Area 42 partners, via its joint venture Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), with partners ExxonMobil and CNPC.

MRV holds 70% interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract, along with other partners, Korean Gas Corp. and Mozambique's state oil company ENH with 10% working interest each, and ADNOC, which recently acquired 10% share in the concession from Galp.

Coral Sul FLNG has a production capacity of 3.4 million tonnes of LNG per year. With a storage capacity of 238,700 m3 and equipped with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT, this FLNG delivered its first LNG cargo in November 2022.

"We are proud to accompany Eni on the Coral Sul FLNG project, which contributes to the development of the LNG industry in Africa. GTT remains committed to providing tailor-made, innovative services that support the transition to cleaner energies,” said Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Chief Executive Officer of GTT.