TDI-Brooks Concludes Geotechnical Campaign Off Turkey

(Credit: TDI-Brooks)
(Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks, a U.S.-based marine services company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, has completed its fifth geotechnical investigation for DenAr Ocean Engineering in Black Sea

The RV NAUTILUS was dispatched to the Black Sea from the US East Coast to facilitate this operation. The geotechnical aspect of the investigation included 49 gCPTs, 50 JPCs, 48 CPTs, and 41 BCs.

Additionally, an environmental component was incorporated, which comprised 27 Environmental BCs, 28 CTDs, 19 water samples, and 180 kilometers of marine fauna transects.

TDI-Brooks provides a comprehensive range of marine geotechnical survey services, covering offshore, nearshore, and inland regions.

The company owns and operates five oceanographic research vessels on the spot market.

RV BROOKS McCALL and RV MISS EMMA McCALL are both U.S. registered Jones Act-compliant, and services the U.S. East and West Coasts, Gulf of Mexico and Mexico. RV GYRE, RV PROTEUS and RV NAUTILUS (DP2) are all Vanuatu registered, fully SOLAS compliant, and serve clients globally.

These multi-use vessels suited for a wide variety of oceanographic research duties for the offshore renewables and energy sectors.

