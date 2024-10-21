Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Did You Know? Email Remains First 'Go-To' for Cyber Attack

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

During the first half of the year, Marlink’s Security Operations Center actively monitored more than 1800 vessels across the maritime industry, including cargo ships, cruise liners, research vessels, superyachts, tankers, and offshore support vessels.

The monitoring process involved continuous surveillance and analysis of various cyber activities across these assets to ensure the security and integrity of critical maritime operations.

In its latest "SOC Report", Marlink reports that e-mail remains a primary vector for cyber attacks, particularly through phishing and malware distribution. Therefore, the SOC’s e-mail protection efforts have been identified as critical in safeguarding the organization’s communication channels.

