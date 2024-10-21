Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TAQA Unveils Inflow Control System for Optimized Reservoir Performance

M4 Inflow Control System (Credit: TAQA)
M4 Inflow Control System (Credit: TAQA)

Saudi Arabia-based oilfield services company TAQA has launched its next-generation inflow control system, enabling operators to optimize reservoir performance while sustainably managing fluid production.

The M4 Inflow Control System dictates the flow of the undesired fluid (water and gas) and avoids any binary effect that can result in instability - or worse - stop production.

The system is said to excel in controlling water in ultra-light and light applications and enhances gas production control, providing stability and flexibility in diverse reservoir conditions.

The M4 Inflow Control System technology incorporates an advanced pilot control system that is super sensitive to density, making it suitable for a wide range of oil types, including ultra-light, light, medium, and heavy oils. It also features advanced multi-phase control, allowing the device to perform independently of its orientation in the wellbore.

“The M4 Inflow Control System represents the pinnacle of our innovation so far. This new generation offers water control by gradually reducing inflow as water production increases, avoiding premature well shut in.

“Its main benefit is precision control based on reservoir production. The device allows operators to maximize output without risking shutting wells in, so they can manage production continuously and efficiently, which translates into obvious financial benefit,” said Mojtaba Moradi, Subsurface engineering manager of TAQA.

The device is designed to have an open operating point for oil and highly choked for water by careful force field analysis confirmed by single and multi-phase flow testing. Water, oil, and gas mixtures have been tested to fully evaluate and model the flow behavior under various regimes.

Products Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© wildarun / Adobe Stock

Iran Intensifies Oil Spill Control Efforts Off Kharg...
(Credit: Marin Teknikk)

OMV Petrom Orders Field Support Vessel for Black Sea Gas...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

Iberdrola and Masdar Install A

Current News

US Government Invests $17 Million in Offshore Renewable Technology

US Government Invests $17 Mill

TDI-Brooks Concludes Geotechnical Campaign Off Turkey

TDI-Brooks Concludes Geotechni

Subsea Digitalization: Remote Control

Subsea Digitalization: Remote

Norway Misses September Gas Output Mark

Norway Misses September Gas Ou

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine