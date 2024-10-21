TAQA Unveils Inflow Control System for Optimized Reservoir Performance

Saudi Arabia-based oilfield services company TAQA has launched its next-generation inflow control system, enabling operators to optimize reservoir performance while sustainably managing fluid production.

The M4 Inflow Control System dictates the flow of the undesired fluid (water and gas) and avoids any binary effect that can result in instability - or worse - stop production.

The system is said to excel in controlling water in ultra-light and light applications and enhances gas production control, providing stability and flexibility in diverse reservoir conditions.

The M4 Inflow Control System technology incorporates an advanced pilot control system that is super sensitive to density, making it suitable for a wide range of oil types, including ultra-light, light, medium, and heavy oils. It also features advanced multi-phase control, allowing the device to perform independently of its orientation in the wellbore.

“The M4 Inflow Control System represents the pinnacle of our innovation so far. This new generation offers water control by gradually reducing inflow as water production increases, avoiding premature well shut in.

“Its main benefit is precision control based on reservoir production. The device allows operators to maximize output without risking shutting wells in, so they can manage production continuously and efficiently, which translates into obvious financial benefit,” said Mojtaba Moradi, Subsurface engineering manager of TAQA.

The device is designed to have an open operating point for oil and highly choked for water by careful force field analysis confirmed by single and multi-phase flow testing. Water, oil, and gas mixtures have been tested to fully evaluate and model the flow behavior under various regimes.