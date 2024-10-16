Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran Intensifies Oil Spill Control Efforts Off Kharg Island

© wildarun / Adobe Stock
© wildarun / Adobe Stock

Iranian authorities are working to control an oil spill four miles (6.4 kilometres) off Iran's Kharg Island, the country's IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The leak from oil pipelines was reported on Sunday and the required actions have been taken, IRNA cited a local official as saying.

"Two other spots have been identified by drones", IRNA said, adding that procedures had been activated to stop the pollution spreading and the situation was being continuously assessed.

Iran is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with production of around 3.2 million barrels per day, or about 3% of global output.

Most of Iran's oil and gas is in the south of the country, where the Kharg Island terminal is situated and from which around 90% of Iranian oil exports are shipped.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Potter)

Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in West Africa Drilling...
Coral Sul FLNG (Credit: Technip Energies)

Eni Strengthens LNG Ties with Japan

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Iberdrola and Masdar Install All 50 Turbines at Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm (Video)

Iberdrola and Masdar Install A

Current News

Iran Intensifies Oil Spill Control Efforts Off Kharg Island

Iran Intensifies Oil Spill Con

Lalizas Opens New Safety Equipment Branch in Canada

Lalizas Opens New Safety Equip

Beam Launches New System to Advance 3D Mapping for Offshore Wind

Beam Launches New System to Ad

Swedish Firm Lines Up $35M Investment in Its Wave Energy Tech

Swedish Firm Lines Up $35M Inv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine