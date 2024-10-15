Fugro Kicks Off Site Investigation Survey for Offshore Wind Cable Route in Germany

Fugro has started site investigation and geoconsulting works for Germany’s Rhein-Main-Link energy route, which will transport electricity from offshore wind farms in the North Sea to Germany’s Rhein-Main metropolitan region.

Fugro is conducting the works under the contract with ARGE R-M-L, a consortium comprising of Arcadis and ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH.

Rhein-Main-Link is a 600 km underground cable connection for transporting electricity from offshore wind farms, and represents a central element of Germany's energy transition strategy.

As a key partner to ARGE R-M-L, Fugro will provide a broad portfolio of consultancy services including project management, route planning support and environmental permitting, geotechnical campaign planning, evaluation and modelling, hydrogeological consulting, and soil protection.

Fugro's services will cover two of the 10 planning approval sections of the 600 km route and provide the critical insights and geo-data needed for the routing and design of the 525 kV HVDC transmission line.

"Our work on the Rhein-Main Link energy route is an exciting opportunity for Fugro to demonstrate our continued commitment to renewable energy projects. Our capability of combining a broad, integrated set of top level consultancy services is unique on the German market and critical to the successful implementation of this ambitious project,” said Christian Peter, Senior Project Manager at Fugro in Germany.