SLB OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras’ Roncador Field Off Brazil

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture has secured a major contract by Petrobras to deliver full subsea equipment scope for one of Brazil’s five largest producing assets.

As part of the project scope, OneSubsea will provide two subsea production manifolds, one electro-hydraulic distribution unit and additional related services.

The project supports the further development of the Roncador field in the Campos Basin. Roncador is one of Brazil’s five largest producing assets and has been in production since 1999, yet today it still retains significant reserves potential.

The provision of an effective subsea solution will help improve recovery from mature oilfield giant, according to OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7.

Much of the technology and equipment to be deployed will be produced and serviced locally at SLB OneSubsea’s facilities in Brazil.

SLB OneSubsea will provide the full subsea equipment scope to this project, including subsea production manifolds, subsea control systems, distribution units, and toolkits, as well as field services for installation, commissioning, intervention, preservation and maintenance.

“This award further strengthens our valued relationship with Petrobras.” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea. “Helping our customers extend the life of their assets is core to our strategy, and we are pleased to be supporting the revitalization of Roncador.”