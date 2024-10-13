Esgian Week 41 Report: Operators in Norway Preparing for Drilling

Esgian highlights that operators in Norway are preparing new wells for Odfjell Drilling, COSL and Saipem semisubs in its Week 41 Rig Analytics Market Roundup.

Report Summary



Contracts

Shelf Drilling has secured new contracts for its 350-ft jackups Shelf Drilling Achiever and Adriatic I offshore Nigeria.

Drilling Activity and Discoveries

The Norwegian Environment Agency (Miljødirektoratet) has received an application from Aker BP for permission under the Pollution Act to drill the delineation well 25/1-14 Omega Alfa in the North Sea, using Odfjell Drilling's 10,000-ft semisub Deepsea Stavanger.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted Equinor consent for exploration drilling in block 6610/7 in the Norwegian Sea.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted Aker BP consent for exploration drilling in block 6507/2 in the Norwegian Sea.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted Vår Energi consent for exploration drilling in block 7122/9 in the Barents Sea offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Environment Agency (Miljødirektoratet) has received an application from Aker BP for permission under the Pollution Act to drill exploratory well 6405/7-4 Rondeslottet in the Norwegian Sea with Saipem's 10,000-ft semisub Scarabeo 8.

China's CNOOC has started production from the Bozhong 19-2 oilfield development project in Bohai Bay.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for two wells in the Barents Sea offshore Norway.

Mobilisation/Rig Moves

Noble 12,000-ft drillship Ocean BlackRhino has arrived in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, where the rig will spend around 80 days in the yard; undergoing its five-year special periodic survey and being upgraded with a managed pressure drilling system.

Saipem 12,000-ft drillship Santorini is mobilising from Côte d'Ivoire, where it has been working for Eni, to Namibia.

Eldorado Drilling's 12,000-ft drillship Zonda has left the Seatrium yard in Singapore and will make a stop in South Africa before heading to Brazil to start a long-term contract with Petrobras.

Greatship’s 350-ft jackup Greatdrill Chetna has completed its contract with ONGC off the west coast of India.

NOPSEMA has accepted ExxonMobil's environment plan for the plugging and abandonment of 26 wells across 12 locations in the Gippsland basin.

Other News

Hibiscus Petroleum has completed the farm-in into one of the largest exploration blocks offshore Peninsular Malaysia, the PM327 block.

The Norwegian government has reported that the state's net cash flow from petroleum activities is estimated to be 680 billion NOK in 2024.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) to COSL Drilling Europe for the 4,921-ft semisub COSLProspector. COSLProspector is a semisubmersible drilling unit built at CIMC Shipyard in China in 2014.

Chevron has decided to suspend the expansion work at its Leviathan gas field until April 2025 due to intensifying conflict in the region.

Vantage Drilling has submitted an application for the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Oslo, part of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Malaysia's Petronas is set to commence 3D seismic acquisition on Block 63 offshore Suriname as part of its initial exploration efforts in the area.



