Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon Secures Over 271,000 Acres in Texas Waters for Offshore CO2 Capture

© Rafael Henrique / Adobe Stock
© Rafael Henrique / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil said on Thursday it has acquired state leases for over 271,000 acres in Texas state waters for an offshore carbon dioxide (CO2) capture operation.

The lease with the Texas General Land Office follows Exxon's 2021 bid for federal land off the Texas coast for CO2 capture, and its emergence as a high bidder on 69 blocks in the shallow waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in 2023 to further expand its potential carbon storage area.

Carbon capture, a process where CO2 generated from industrial activity is stored underground, has been embraced by oil companies including Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Talos Energy to reduce emissions in the environment and address climate change.

"With our growing roster of customers ready to deploy CCS (carbon capture and storage), we'll be driving substantial emissions reductions along the Gulf Coast," said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

The company did not disclose the duration or financial terms of the lease.

A spokesperson for Texas Land Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham, did not immediately reply to requests for terms of the lease.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pooja Menon; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Offshore Industry News Activity North America Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

M/V Generater CTV (Credit: A-O-S)

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on...
FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Concludes Construction of Wilhelmshaven FSRU...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

JMU Readying Offshore Wind Technology for Overseas Markets

JMU Readying Offshore Wind Tec

Exxon Secures Over 271,000 Acres in Texas Waters for Offshore CO2 Capture

Exxon Secures Over 271,000 Acr

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Future for Europe Without Russian Gas

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Futur

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in West Africa Drilling Contracts

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine