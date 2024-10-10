Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway Grants Two-Well Drilling Permit to Vår Energi

COSLProspector (Credit: Canarship)
COSLProspector (Credit: Canarship)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the Barents Sea.

The permit has been issued for wells 7122/7-8 and 7122/8-3 S in production license 229.

The license is operated by Vår Energi, which has a 65% stake, with partner Equinor holding the remaining 35% interest.

The drilling operations will be conducted with COSL Drilling’s COSLProspector semi-submersible drilling rig.

COSLProspector can operate in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters. The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The operation is part of a two-year drilling program in the Barents region offshore Norway, as part of contract COSL signed with Vår Energi in September 2023.

