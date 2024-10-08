Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Activities through Avenir LNG Charter Deal

© vladsv / Adobe Stock
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Eni has signed a charter agreement for the LNG bunker vessel Avenir Aspiration with Avenir LNG to support an expand in activities in LNG bunkering market.

The bunker vessel will supply LNG for cargo and passenger ships, which are increasingly being powered by LNG due to its lower environmental footprint compared to conventional fuels and its full compliance with the most recent standards in terms of emissions.

This agreement further expands Eni’s activities in the small-scale LNG bunkering market in the Mediterranean Sea, reinforcing the company’s commitment to higher sustainability goals and the decarbonization of the maritime sector by 2050.

Also, this agreement is in line with Eni’s strategy to market its growing LNG portfolio and promote more environmentally sustainable fuels for shipping and transport, contributing to the transition to low-carbon energy.

Leveraging Eni’s consolidated presence in the LNG sector and Enilive’s experience in fuel bunkering, the company aims to further decarbonize the maritime industry by incorporating LNG into its bunkering offering, alongside with bio-products like HVO.

The multi-year charter is scheduled to commence upon delivery of the vessel in the course of 2025.

Offshore LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Bunkering

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Gets Turbine Installation Job at Equinor’s and...
The StratCat35 CTV (Credit: BMT)

BMT, Strategic Marine Introduce New StratCat35 CTV

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Woodside Takes Over and Renames Driftwood LNG Development

Woodside Takes Over and Rename

Monstrous Hurricane Milton.... Triggering Evacuations From Storm-Weary Florida Coast

Monstrous Hurricane Milton....

Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Activities through Avenir LNG Charter Deal

Eni Scales Up LNG Bunkering Ac

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Mocean Energy and Proserv Team

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine