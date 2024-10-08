Mocean Energy and Proserv Team Up for Low-Carbon Solutions for Subsea Ops

Scottish ocean energy company Mocean Energy and global controls technology specialists Proserv have signed a working partnership agreement with the aim of accelerating the development of renewables solutions for subsea operations.

Together the two companies will plan and execute new technology for offshore operators in the renewables sector, setting out detailed development plans to collaborate and implement solutions aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of offshore energy.

Specifically, Proserv and Mocean Energy will explore opportunities connected with the provision of renewable power for subsea control systems.

Ultimately the two companies will work to develop a feasible, low-carbon, cost effective alternative to the umbilical power cables traditionally used by the energy sector.

Subject to further agreements, this customizable ocean power solution, powered solely by wave, solar and battery technologies, will be used to help reduce operational emissions from developments across the globe.

Mocean Energy has already demonstrated the effectiveness of its wave and solar powered Blue X wave energy converter prototype - which can be paired with battery storage to deliver reliable green power – demonstrated through the Renewables for Subsea Power program, and its first commercial product, Blue Star, is ready for deployment.

Wave-Powered Subsea Project Completes 12-Month Offshore Test Campaign

“Together we will work to create and provide customizable ocean power solutions for subsea control systems that will revolutionize the offshore energy sector and the blue economy, while helping to decarbonize oil and gas production,” said Cameron McNatt, Managing Director at Mocean Energy.

“This agreement comes at a pivotal time for the Proserv business as we explore the integration of new technologies such as underwater drone technology for monitoring both wind and oil and gas, amongst other offerings to the wider energy industry, and Mocean Energy will deliver clear synergies in this new partnership,” added Davis Larssen, Proserv’s CEO.