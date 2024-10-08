Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CBED’s Wind Evolution CSOV to Stay a Little Longer with Hughes Subsea

Wind Evolution CSOV (Credit: CBED)
Wind Evolution CSOV (Credit: CBED)

Danish shipowner CBED has secured a one-year contract extension with Hughes Subsea, an OEG Renewables company, for its Wind Evolution commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).

Only six months into the Wind Evolution’s first contract with Hughes Subsea, the charter has now been extended one year and will run until January 2026.

Earlier this year, CBED announced the first project for the newly acquired CSOV, Wind Evolution, with Hughes Subsea.

Since then, Wind Evolution has been assigned to the offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank in U.K. where she will continue to serve as a walk-to-work CSOV.

“From the beginning, we have had a very good cooperation with Hughes Subsea, and we are very pleased that they have decided to extend the contract. They are extremely professional and have a unique understanding for planning and operating Wind Evolution to utilize the CSOV best possible and keep efficiency high on this project,” said Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED:

“Hughes Subsea is pleased to continue utilization of the Wind Evolution with CBED, the vessel and crew have performed exceptionally well since its inception in April 2024.

“The vessel provides a safe and efficient platform for our dedicated technicians. The cooperation between Hughes Subsea and CBED serves to enhance our reputation as a trusted supplier to energy industry. We look forward to a further safe and successful year throughout 2025 and beyond,” added Mike Bailey, Managing Director of Hughes Subsea.

