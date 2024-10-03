MCDermott Gets Pipelines and Cables Job at Qatar's Giant Gas Field

McDermott has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field South (NFS) offshore pipelines and cables project, part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

This new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott earlier for the NFS Pipelines FEED, the NFS Jackets EPCI, and the NFXP Topsides and Pipelines which included the NFS Topsides.

The NFS infrastructure is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and is part of the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP), which will help increase the total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 142 MTPA.

The scope of the most recent contract comprises EPCI of almost 250 kilometers of offshore and onshore gas pipelines connecting five new offshore wellhead platforms with two new onshore LNG trains in addition to subsea composite power and control cables.

The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with in-country fabrication support from the QFAB fabrication yard, and will be installed with McDermott's inhouse marine assets.

"We're honored to once again receive the trust of QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG to deliver some of their largest and most strategically important projects. McDermott is now responsible for all of the offshore infrastructure associated with Qatar's massive North Field Expansion, with the execution done predominantly in Qatar,” said Neil Gunnion, McDermott's Qatar Country Manager and Vice President Operations.