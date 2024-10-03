Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana Receives Bids from Major Energy Players for Oil Marketing Contract

© atdr / Adobe Stock
© atdr / Adobe Stock

Guyana on Tuesday received bids from major energy companies seeking a 12-month marketing contract to trade the government's share of crude produced in the country, the country's National Procurement and Tender Administration Boardsaid.

A total of 27 offers were received, the board said, including bids by Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron, ADNOC, Gunvor, Vitol, PetroChina, CNOOC and Eni.

A consortium led by Exxon Mobil controls all oil and gas output in the South American country through three active projects, while the government is entitled to a portion of output as part of a production sharing agreement.

Guyana's light sweet crude grades - Liza, Unity Gold and Payara - have been very well received by refiners since the country inaugurated output in 2019. Last year, a larger portion of exports went to Europe to meet its demand.

The bidders were allowed to make proposals to market crude from a single project or a combination of several. The contract will begin next month, and the government intends to deliver its portion of output in 1-million-barrel cargoes, according to a copy of the tender seen by Reuters.

Guyana expects to receive and deliver for marketing about 23 cargoes in the 12-month period, but final numbers will depend on production rates, the tender added.

Trading firm JE Energy is currently marketing the government's share of crude produced at the Liza 1 project, while firm BB Energy markets the government's share from the Liza 2 and Payara projects, following a similar tender last year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kemol King and Ahmad Ghaddar, writing by Marianna Parraga)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Platform P-54 operating in the Roncador field, in the Campos Basin (Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras to Reopen Closed Well at Roncador Field Off...
Laguna Star drillship (Credit: Constellation)

Constellation Secures $1B Deal with Petrobras for Two...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

CTVs: Future-proofing Today’s Offshore Wind Solutions

CTVs: Future-proofing Today’s

Turkish Ship to Begin Oil Search off Somalia

Turkish Ship to Begin Oil Sear

MCDermott Gets Pipelines and Cables Job at Qatar's Giant Gas Field

MCDermott Gets Pipelines and C

First Turbine Blade for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm Sees the Light of Day

First Turbine Blade for Sofia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine