Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on US East Cost

M/V Generater CTV (Credit: A-O-S)
M/V Generater CTV (Credit: A-O-S)

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) has deployed its hybrid-ready crew transfer vessel (CTV) to support the offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast.

The M/V Generater CTV is the second vessel in the A-O-S’ G-Class series, which has been delivered from Metal Shark Boats in Louisiana.

The G-Class vessels are designed to transport technical personnel and essential equipment to offshore wind farms, and have the capacity to accommodate 24 passengers.

The vessel has been designed for future hybrid integration, according to A-O-S.

“We are thrilled to deliver our second G-Class vessel, which has been serving the rapidly growing offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast for the past month. This vessel embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Michael Burbelo, Managing Director at A-O-S.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind CTV

Related Offshore News

© Voyagerix / Adobe Stock

BOEM Postpones Oregon’s Offshore Wind Lease Sale
C-CSOV design (Credit: Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt/Salt Ship Design)

German JV Orders Four New Vessels for Offshore Energy...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Chevron Resumes Israel offshore gas production

Chevron Resumes Israel offshor

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Supply Deal with TotalEnergies

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Suppl

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on US East Cost

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV

Teledyne Marine Launches Intrepid – A GNSS/Inertial Navigation System

Teledyne Marine Launches Intre

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine