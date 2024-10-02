Teledyne Marine Launches Intrepid – A GNSS/Inertial Navigation System

Teledyne Marine introduces the Intrepid, a GNSS/Inertial Navigation System.

The system is integrated with the SeaBat T20-ASV processor and comprises a compact inertial measurement unit (IMU) and two GNSS antennas, delivering reliable and precise positioning.

With the Intrepid on board, no manual interfacing between sensors is required, as the system automatically streams data to third-party software. This eliminates the need for manual sensor interfacing and reduces downtime.

The centralized system aims to streamline firmware and software updates, providing users with effortless access to the latest features and enhancements. The new Intrepid GNSS/Inertial Navigation System combines immediate feedback with the consistent and precise results of the SeaBat T20-ASV, delivering a seamless mapping experience.

The Intrepid GNSS/INS benefits all users in marine surveying applications by providing the precise navigation necessary for operational efficiency. Due to its intuitive design, it is easy to configure and monitor, allowing even entry-level operators to quickly set up the system and receive immediate feedback on navigational status.





“Teledyne Marine’s Intrepid GNSS/INS is the next step in our line of INS products with a combined GNSS/INS system. What we have done is to integrate the SeaBat Sonar software and the Intrepid software into one software program, making it simple and easy to use for the operators,” said Pim Kuus, Senior Hydrographer and Product Manager Instruments & Imaging at Teledyne Marine.