Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Signs Up Van Oord’s Jack-Up Vessel for Offshore Wind Servicing

MPI Resolution jack-up vessel (Credit: Vattenfall)
MPI Resolution jack-up vessel (Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall has signed a multi-year framework contract with Van Oord for the charter of the jack-up vessel, MPI Resolution, which will be tasked with offshore wind turbine maintenance.

The contract will provide guaranteed availability of the vessel for several months each year, primarily during the peak maintenance season from early March to late October.

With an option to extend beyond the initial term, the partnership marks a substantial step forward in Vattenfall's operational efficiency, the company said.

MPI Resolution will be tasked with servicing Vattenfall turbines of up to 5 MW in size across Northern Europe and UK.

“We are pleased to announce this contract and look forward to growing our relationship with Van Oord as a trusted partner. By ensuring the availability of the MPI Resolution, we anticipate significant improvements in our operations and maintenance (O&M) activities when it comes to main component replacements,” said Pavlo Malyshenko, Head of Offshore Generation at Vattenfall.

“Van Oord recognises the importance of strategic partnerships, and we are proud that we are selected again as trusted partner by Vattenfall, to maintain their European offshore wind portfolio.

“This new long term frame agreement for heavy maintenance, succeeding the previous 4-year frame agreement, ensures continuous utilisation of our MPI Resolution in this growing O&M market,” added Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: North Star)

North Star Invites Public to Coin the Name for ‘New Kid on...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Newbuild Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Up for...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Chevron Resumes Israel offshore gas production

Chevron Resumes Israel offshor

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Supply Deal with TotalEnergies

Santos Inks Mid-Term LNG Suppl

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV to Offshore Wind Service on US East Cost

A-O-S Puts Second G-Class CTV

Teledyne Marine Launches Intrepid – A GNSS/Inertial Navigation System

Teledyne Marine Launches Intre

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine