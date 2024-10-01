Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

(Photo: Bureau Veritas)
(Photo: Bureau Veritas)

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has been awarded an approval in principle (AIP) for its Floating CO2 Storage Unit (FCSU) design from classification society Bureau Veritas (BV).

The AIP certificate was presented to Haeki Jang, Chief Technical Officer of SHI, by Matthieu De Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, during a ceremony at Gastech 2024.

The floating CO2 storage unit features a free-form pressure tank design, equipped with Lattice Pressure Vessel for CO2 storage that is equivalent to the IMO Type C cylindrical tanks. The design optimizes space by integrating the tanks directly into the hull of the unit, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional cylindrical tank installations.

The FCSU is a marine facility which stores CO2 captured at onshore terminals, which is then compressed at high pressure, stored in Lattice Pressure Vessel, and injected into depleted submarine oil and gas wells for long-term storage.

SHI and BV confirmed the basic feasibility of the FCSU, incorporating an enhanced CO2 storage tank system applicable to medium pressure, in accordance with BV’s classification rules.

Classification Societies

Related Offshore News

© Andriy Blokhin / Adobe Stock

FTC Set to Greenlight Chevron's $53 Billion Hess Buy
(Image Salt Ship Design)

Four New OCVs Equipped with SCHOTTEL Propulsion Systems

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

One of the World's Largest Offshore Wind Developers Could Be for Sale

One of the World's Largest Off

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.5B GranMorgu Oil Development Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine