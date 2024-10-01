Cadeler Gets Turbine Installation Job at Equinor’s and Polenergia’s OW Farms

Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has signed contracts with Equinor and Polenergia for the installation of turbines at 1440 MW Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The total potential value of these contracts to Cadeler is expected to be in the range of $134-162 million (€120-144 million), with operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms, both being joint venture projects owned 50% by Equinor and 50% by Polenergia, will be located in the Baltic Sea, approximately 22 km and 37 km, respectively, from the port of Łeba, Poland.

The projects will involve the installation of a total of 100 offshore wind turbines.

Cadeler plans to deploy both an O-Class and a P-Class vessel for the projects in a dual-vessel setup.

Once operational, the two wind farms are expected to generate a combined capacity of 1440 MW, providing electricity equivalent to the needs of more than 2 million households.

“We are excited to announce a firm contract for yet another significant milestone project in Poland. This marks our third major project in the Polish market, showcasing the strong business potential in that market, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy.

“We are proud to support our partners in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy, with these projects ultimately benefiting more than two million households. Additionally, this is our first firm contract with Equinor and Polenergia, and we look forward to working closely together to set the stage for future successful collaborations,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.