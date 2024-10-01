Vestas Books Conditional Turbine Order for 1.1 GW Scottish Offshore Wind Project

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has signed a conditional turbine order agreement with Inch Cape Offshore, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables, for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Inch Cape Offshore Wind project.

The scope of the service contract includes a long-term comprehensive service agreement followed by a tailor-made operational support agreement.

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement for a pivotal project for Scotland's offshore wind industry, and our team is genuinely excited to contribute to this milestone together with ESB and Red Rock Renewables,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Inch Cape will have a significant impact on the UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are proud to stand at the forefront of this transition. Our thanks go to our partners at ESB and Red Rock Renewables for their trust and excellent collaboration."

Inch Cape Project Director John Hill said: “We are delighted to be working with Vestas on deployment of these latest fully certified state-of-the-art turbines. When operational, these turbines will deliver more than 5TWh of renewable electricity each year, making a vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

The Inch Cape project site is located in the Scottish North Sea, 15 kilometers off the Angus coast, with the installation harbor being based in the Port of Dundee.

According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is programmed to begin in 2026 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

Inch Cape is already well underway with the construction of the onshore substation and the offshore platform at the Smulders yard in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear.

The development is far advanced with the project team working to reach financial close later this year, at which point Inch Cape will move into full construction.