Aker Solutions to Prepare Equinor’s Troll A Platform for New Gas from Troll West

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions has secured an EPCIC contract from Equinor to prepare the topside of Troll A for accelerating production from the Troll West gas reservoir.

The Troll field is located in the North Sea, 80 km northwest of Bergen, and is Norway’s largest gas producer, supplying 10 percent of Europe’s total gas needs.

Troll Phase 3 involves producing the gas cap overlying the oil column in Troll West, while also continuing the production of oil. The produced gas goes to Troll A and onwards in existing infrastructure.

The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for topside modification. The purpose is to prepare the Troll A platform for receiving and processing gas from eight new wells at Troll West.

The first stage of this development was completed in 2021 with a new module on the Troll A platform to receive and process gas from the Troll West field. Aker Solutions completed the Troll A topside modification and provided the subsea systems for the field development in Stage I.

The contract, whose value is between $47 million and $142 million, will start immediately and is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027.

“We are excited to continue following the significant development of the giant Troll field and to move forward with the next step of Troll Phase 3. In-depth knowledge of Troll A, the equipment on the asset, and the modifications made in the first phase is essential, providing a strong foundation for executing this new scope,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice-president and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment.

Aker Solutions has also been entrusted with preparing and installing equipment for the clean-up of the initial well fluids during the start-up of the wells.

“We will have the lead responsibility for the interfaces between contractors in this project and will leverage our experience as integrators in complex energy projects, focusing on delivering high-value and optimized solutions. We are honored to be a trusted contractor and look forward to continuing the close collaboration with Equinor on Troll,” added Eikeseth.

To remind, OneSubsea, of which Aker Solutions owns 20%, has previously been contracted for the subsea production system for this project.