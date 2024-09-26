RWE Hires Lamprell to Deliver Transition Pieces for 2.8GW Norfolk Vanguard OW Projects

RWE has awarded two key contracts to Lamprell for the supply of 184 transition pieces to its two east coast UK offshore wind projects currently under development, Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East.

The award underlines RWE’s continued commitment to progressing the development of both projects which, once fully constructed and operational would have a combined total installed capacity of 2.8 GW.

The scope of work within the contracts requires the manufacture and supply of 184 (92 per wind farm) transition pieces for both wind farms and the transportation of the structures to RWE’s official marshalling port once this has been decided.

Vanguard West and Vanguard East are part of a trio of offshore wind farms along with Norfolk Boreas, making up the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone off the UK east coast.

RWE acquired the three projects in March 2024, and has since continued to develop them at pace as part of its commitment to growing green in the UK.

Together all three RWE Norfolk projects would be capable of generating enough clean energy to supply the equivalent of around 4 million typical UK homes.

“We are honored to be partnering with RWE on the Norfolk Vanguard projects. This contract award highlights Lamprell’s commitment to delivering high-quality wind turbine foundation structures that support the global transition towards renewable energy,” said Ian Prescott, CEO of Lamprell.





UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone





Each of RWE’s three Norfolk projects has a planned capacity of 1.4 GW, totaling 4.2 GW. They would be constructed approximately 47 to 80 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia.

The projects already have seabed rights, grid connections, Development Consent Orders and all other key permits.

Onshore construction of the substations and undergrounded cable route between Necton and Happisburgh has already begun.

As an important next step in the development of the projects, RWE will enter the Norfolk Vanguard projects into a future Contracts for Difference auction.

To remind, in March 2024, Vattenfall completed the sale of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone (also known as Norfolk Vanguard & Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farms) to RWE.