South Korea’s GS Entec Engages Finnish Specialist for XXXL OW Monopiles Services

(Credit: GS Entec)

Finnish welding and automation solutions specialist Pemamek has secured an order from South Korea’s equipment manufacturer GS Entec, which will enhance its capacity to produce large-scale XXXL monopiles for offshore wind.

The order involves a comprehensive range of PEMA automation solutions and services specifically designed for the production of monopiles for offshore wind turbines.

Monopiles are offshore wind power substructures that are critical facilities that support offshore wind turbines on the seabed.

According to Pemamek, GS Entec will now have the capacity to produce large-scale XXXL monopiles as it targets greater share of Asian offshore wind market.

All contracted solutions will be delivered for production start-up in June 2026.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Pemamek as we transition into the offshore wind energy sector. This investment aligns with GS Group’s strategy of driving future growth through environmentally friendly technologies. By leveraging Pemamek’s advanced manufacturing solutions, we aim to secure a competitive edge in the global market for offshore wind substructures,” said Yong Han Cheong, President and CEO of GS Entec.

“We are proud to support GS Entec as they make their strategic shift into the offshore wind sector and diversify their business portfolio. Our state-of-the-art automation technology for wind energy will enable GS Entec to enhance their manufacturing capacity and efficiency, positioning them as a key player in the global renewable energy landscape,” added Jukka Rantala, Vice President of Sales at Pemamek.

South Korea's GS Entec Engages Finnish Specialist for XXXL OW Monopiles Services

