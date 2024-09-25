Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DeepOcean Secures Subsea IMR Work for UK Operator

(Credit: DeepOcean)
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a long-term frame agreement with a UK-based operator for the provision of diverless subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services offshore U.K.

Two call-offs have now been executed for offshore work in 2024 since the contract award, DeepOcean said.

The frame agreement is valid for a firm five-year period, plus five optional periods of one-year each, maximum 10 years in total.

The agreement covers subsea IMR work on the UK continental shelf for which DeepOcean will also provide associated project management and engineering support.

“Subsea IMR represents the core of DeepOcean’s competence, technology and tool pool, which is tailored to help operators conduct subsea operations as safely and cost-efficiently as possible. We look forward to developing a strong relationship with the client, that has a broad UKCS portfolio, over the coming years,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean will manage deliveries under the frame agreement from its office in Aberdeen.

